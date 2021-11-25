Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Josh Allen before he hits the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Allen's Buffalo Bills (6-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-5) hit the field in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This campaign Allen has put up 2,811 passing yards (281.1 per game) while connecting on 251 of 382 passes (65.7% completion percentage), with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 340 rushing yards on 61 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 34.0 yards per game.
  • The Bills, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.3% of the time.
  • Allen has attempted 66 of his 382 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • This week Allen will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (267.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Saints have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Colts, Allen went 21-for-35 (60.0 percent) for 209 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also tacked on 18 yards on two carries, averaging nine yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Allen has put up 839 passing yards (279.7 ypg) on 73-of-110 with four touchdowns against five interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's tacked on 71 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 23.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

92

23.6%

60

773

6

19

28.4%

Emmanuel Sanders

58

14.9%

33

531

4

7

10.4%

Cole Beasley

74

19.0%

57

484

1

9

13.4%

