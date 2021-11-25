Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This campaign Allen has put up 2,811 passing yards (281.1 per game) while connecting on 251 of 382 passes (65.7% completion percentage), with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He has tacked on 340 rushing yards on 61 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 34.0 yards per game.
- The Bills, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.3% of the time.
- Allen has attempted 66 of his 382 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- This week Allen will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (267.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Saints have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Colts, Allen went 21-for-35 (60.0 percent) for 209 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also tacked on 18 yards on two carries, averaging nine yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Allen has put up 839 passing yards (279.7 ypg) on 73-of-110 with four touchdowns against five interceptions over his last three games.
- He's tacked on 71 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 23.7 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
92
23.6%
60
773
6
19
28.4%
Emmanuel Sanders
58
14.9%
33
531
4
7
10.4%
Cole Beasley
74
19.0%
57
484
1
9
13.4%
