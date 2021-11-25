There will be player prop bet markets available for Josh Allen before he hits the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Allen's Buffalo Bills (6-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-5) hit the field in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Allen has put up 2,811 passing yards (281.1 per game) while connecting on 251 of 382 passes (65.7% completion percentage), with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has tacked on 340 rushing yards on 61 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 34.0 yards per game.

The Bills, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.3% of the time.

Allen has attempted 66 of his 382 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. New Orleans

This week Allen will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (267.1 yards allowed per game).

The Saints have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Colts, Allen went 21-for-35 (60.0 percent) for 209 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also tacked on 18 yards on two carries, averaging nine yards per carry without a touchdown.

Allen has put up 839 passing yards (279.7 ypg) on 73-of-110 with four touchdowns against five interceptions over his last three games.

He's tacked on 71 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 23.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 92 23.6% 60 773 6 19 28.4% Emmanuel Sanders 58 14.9% 33 531 4 7 10.4% Cole Beasley 74 19.0% 57 484 1 9 13.4%

