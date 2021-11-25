Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Josh Jacobs ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 333 yards (33.3 per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 28 passes for 173 yards (17.3 per game).

He has received 89 of his team's 225 carries this season (39.6%).

The Raiders have called a pass in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Allowing 103.7 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 10th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Raiders are up against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Jacobs rushed nine times for 37 yards (4.1 yards per carry).

He chipped in with five receptions for 24 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Jacobs has piled up 29 carries for 129 yards (43.0 per game).

He's also grabbed 14 passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 89 39.6% 333 5 16 38.1% 3.7 Kenyan Drake 55 24.4% 229 2 10 23.8% 4.2 Peyton Barber 38 16.9% 146 1 8 19.0% 3.8 Derek Carr 25 11.1% 52 0 5 11.9% 2.1

