Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 333 yards (33.3 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 28 passes for 173 yards (17.3 per game).
- He has received 89 of his team's 225 carries this season (39.6%).
- The Raiders have called a pass in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Allowing 103.7 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 10th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Raiders are up against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Jacobs rushed nine times for 37 yards (4.1 yards per carry).
- He chipped in with five receptions for 24 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Jacobs has piled up 29 carries for 129 yards (43.0 per game).
- He's also grabbed 14 passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
89
39.6%
333
5
16
38.1%
3.7
Kenyan Drake
55
24.4%
229
2
10
23.8%
4.2
Peyton Barber
38
16.9%
146
1
8
19.0%
3.8
Derek Carr
25
11.1%
52
0
5
11.9%
2.1
