Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Detroit vs. Chicago
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond has put together a 363-yard season on 30 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 47 times and averages 36.3 receiving yards.
- Raymond has been the target of 47 of his team's 358 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
- Raymond (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Raymond's 23 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bears are 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Raymond has caught a touchdown pass against the Bears once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- The 244.6 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bears have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Raymond did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Browns.
- Raymond's four catches over his last three games are good enough for 29 yards (9.7 ypg). He's been targeted eight times.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
47
13.1%
30
363
2
3
8.6%
T.J. Hockenson
73
20.4%
54
499
2
7
20.0%
D'Andre Swift
67
18.7%
53
420
2
6
17.1%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
48
13.4%
35
329
0
5
14.3%
