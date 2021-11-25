There will be player prop bets available for Kalif Raymond before he suits up for NFL action on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 12 when Raymond and the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) take on the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has put together a 363-yard season on 30 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 47 times and averages 36.3 receiving yards.

Raymond has been the target of 47 of his team's 358 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.

Raymond (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

Raymond's 23 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bears are 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Raymond has caught a touchdown pass against the Bears once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

The 244.6 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Bears have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Raymond did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Browns.

Raymond's four catches over his last three games are good enough for 29 yards (9.7 ypg). He's been targeted eight times.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 47 13.1% 30 363 2 3 8.6% T.J. Hockenson 73 20.4% 54 499 2 7 20.0% D'Andre Swift 67 18.7% 53 420 2 6 17.1% Amon-Ra St. Brown 48 13.4% 35 329 0 5 14.3%

