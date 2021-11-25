Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Detroit vs. Chicago

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Kalif Raymond before he suits up for NFL action on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 12 when Raymond and the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) take on the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond has put together a 363-yard season on 30 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 47 times and averages 36.3 receiving yards.
  • Raymond has been the target of 47 of his team's 358 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
  • Raymond (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Raymond's 23 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bears are 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Raymond has caught a touchdown pass against the Bears once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 244.6 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Raymond did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Browns.
  • Raymond's four catches over his last three games are good enough for 29 yards (9.7 ypg). He's been targeted eight times.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

47

13.1%

30

363

2

3

8.6%

T.J. Hockenson

73

20.4%

54

499

2

7

20.0%

D'Andre Swift

67

18.7%

53

420

2

6

17.1%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

48

13.4%

35

329

0

5

14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive