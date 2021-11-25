MAC foes will do battle when the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-5, 0-0 MAC) at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio.

Odds for Kent State vs. Miami (OH)

Over/Under Insights

Kent State's games this season have gone over 65.5 points five of 11 times.

Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 59.6 points per game, 5.9 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents have scored an average of 67.6 points per game in 2021, 2.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 54 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 11.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Flashes are 5-1 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

Kent State has eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Golden Flashes put up 32.1 points per game, 10.5 more than the RedHawks allow per contest (21.6).

Kent State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.6 points.

The Golden Flashes rack up 126.1 more yards per game (474.4) than the RedHawks allow per contest (348.3).

When Kent State amasses more than 348.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Golden Flashes have eight giveaways this season, while the RedHawks have 13 takeaways .

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the RedHawks have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This season the RedHawks put up six fewer points per game (27.5) than the Golden Flashes surrender (33.5).

When Miami (OH) scores more than 33.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The RedHawks rack up 414.4 yards per game, 53.9 fewer yards than the 468.3 the Golden Flashes give up.

Miami (OH) is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 468.3 yards.

This season the RedHawks have 10 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (21).

Season Stats