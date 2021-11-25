Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Kenyan Drake ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Drake's Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) square off in a Week 12 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kenyan Drake Prop Bet Odds

Kenyan Drake Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Drake has 229 yards on 55 carries (22.9 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 27 catches for 278 yards (27.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 55 of his team's 225 carries this season (24.4%).

The Raiders, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

Drake averaged 104 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cowboys, 104.0 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

In one of two games versus the Cowboys Drake has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.7 yards per game.

Drake and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bengals, Drake rushed for 23 yards on five carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry).

Drake has 69 rushing yards on 13 attempts (23.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.

He's also caught nine passes for 91 yards (30.3 per game) .

Drake's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kenyan Drake 55 24.4% 229 2 10 23.8% 4.2 Josh Jacobs 89 39.6% 333 5 16 38.1% 3.7 Peyton Barber 38 16.9% 146 1 8 19.0% 3.8 Derek Carr 25 11.1% 52 0 5 11.9% 2.1

