Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kenyan Drake Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Kenyan Drake ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Drake's Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) square off in a Week 12 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kenyan Drake Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Drake has 229 yards on 55 carries (22.9 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 27 catches for 278 yards (27.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 55 of his team's 225 carries this season (24.4%).
  • The Raiders, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Drake's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Drake averaged 104 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cowboys, 104.0 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • In one of two games versus the Cowboys Drake has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.7 yards per game.
  • Drake and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bengals, Drake rushed for 23 yards on five carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry).
  • Drake has 69 rushing yards on 13 attempts (23.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.
  • He's also caught nine passes for 91 yards (30.3 per game) .

Drake's Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kenyan Drake

55

24.4%

229

2

10

23.8%

4.2

Josh Jacobs

89

39.6%

333

5

16

38.1%

3.7

Peyton Barber

38

16.9%

146

1

8

19.0%

3.8

Derek Carr

25

11.1%

52

0

5

11.9%

2.1

Powered By Data Skrive