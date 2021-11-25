Publish date:
Kenyan Drake Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kenyan Drake Prop Bet Odds
Kenyan Drake Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Drake has 229 yards on 55 carries (22.9 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 27 catches for 278 yards (27.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 55 of his team's 225 carries this season (24.4%).
- The Raiders, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.6% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Drake's matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Drake averaged 104 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cowboys, 104.0 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- In one of two games versus the Cowboys Drake has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.7 yards per game.
- Drake and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bengals, Drake rushed for 23 yards on five carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry).
- Drake has 69 rushing yards on 13 attempts (23.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.
- He's also caught nine passes for 91 yards (30.3 per game) .
Drake's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Kenyan Drake
55
24.4%
229
2
10
23.8%
4.2
Josh Jacobs
89
39.6%
333
5
16
38.1%
3.7
Peyton Barber
38
16.9%
146
1
8
19.0%
3.8
Derek Carr
25
11.1%
52
0
5
11.9%
2.1
Powered By Data Skrive