Publish date:
Liberty vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Liberty vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in six of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Army's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 53.
- Saturday's over/under is 16.1 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 8.7 points more than the 44.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Flames games this season is 57.1, 4.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.
- The 49.1 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 3.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Flames have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.
- Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Flames average 9.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Black Knights allow (23.5).
- When Liberty scores more than 23.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Flames collect 432.5 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 318.1 the Black Knights give up per contest.
- In games that Liberty amasses over 318.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Flames have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Black Knights have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- This year, the Black Knights won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Army's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- This season the Black Knights average 15.1 more points per game (35.9) than the Flames allow (20.8).
- Army is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team puts up more than 20.8 points.
- The Black Knights average 87.4 more yards per game (402.1) than the Flames allow per matchup (314.7).
- In games that Army totals more than 314.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have eight giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Army
33.2
Avg. Points Scored
35.9
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
23.5
432.5
Avg. Total Yards
402.1
314.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318.1
18
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
13