The Liberty Flames (7-4) and Army Black Knights (7-3) will battle in clash of FBS Independent opponents at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Odds for Liberty vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

Liberty has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Army's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 53.

Saturday's over/under is 16.1 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 8.7 points more than the 44.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Flames games this season is 57.1, 4.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 3.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Flames have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.

Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Flames average 9.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Black Knights allow (23.5).

When Liberty scores more than 23.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Flames collect 432.5 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 318.1 the Black Knights give up per contest.

In games that Liberty amasses over 318.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Black Knights have forced (13).

Army Stats and Trends

Army has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This year, the Black Knights won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Army's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This season the Black Knights average 15.1 more points per game (35.9) than the Flames allow (20.8).

Army is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team puts up more than 20.8 points.

The Black Knights average 87.4 more yards per game (402.1) than the Flames allow per matchup (314.7).

In games that Army totals more than 314.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Black Knights have eight giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .

