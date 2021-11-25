Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West rivals will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) meet the Denver Broncos (5-5).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 48 points five of 10 times.
  • Denver's games have gone over 48 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 2.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.
  • The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 2.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 48 total in this game is 4.2 points above the 43.8 average total in Broncos games this season.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-5-0 this year.
  • The Chargers have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Chargers put up 7.7 more points per game (26.0) than the Broncos give up (18.3).
  • When Los Angeles records more than 18.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Chargers average 386.5 yards per game, 58.3 more yards than the 328.2 the Broncos allow per matchup.
  • In games that Los Angeles piles up over 328.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Broncos have forced (11).
  • Denver is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this season have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).
  • This year the Broncos rack up 6.5 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Chargers give up (26.5).
  • Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.
  • The Broncos collect 342.1 yards per game, only 12.9 fewer than the 355.0 the Chargers allow.
  • Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 355.0 yards.
  • The Broncos have 11 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Denver has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.
  • At home, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • This season, in five home games, Denver has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Broncos home games this season is 44.0 points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).
  • Away from home, Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total once in four away games this year.
  • Chargers away games this season average 50.0 total points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.