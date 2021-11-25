AFC West rivals will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) meet the Denver Broncos (5-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 48 points five of 10 times.

Denver's games have gone over 48 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 2.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.

The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 2.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 48 total in this game is 4.2 points above the 43.8 average total in Broncos games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-5-0 this year.

The Chargers have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Los Angeles has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Chargers put up 7.7 more points per game (26.0) than the Broncos give up (18.3).

When Los Angeles records more than 18.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Chargers average 386.5 yards per game, 58.3 more yards than the 328.2 the Broncos allow per matchup.

In games that Los Angeles piles up over 328.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Broncos have forced (11).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Broncos.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Denver's games this season have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

This year the Broncos rack up 6.5 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Chargers give up (26.5).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.

The Broncos collect 342.1 yards per game, only 12.9 fewer than the 355.0 the Chargers allow.

Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 355.0 yards.

The Broncos have 11 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Denver has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.

At home, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

This season, in five home games, Denver has hit the over once.

The average total in Broncos home games this season is 44.0 points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

Away from home, Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.

Los Angeles has gone over the total once in four away games this year.

Chargers away games this season average 50.0 total points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.