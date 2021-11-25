Publish date:
Louisiana vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. UL Monroe
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana's games this season have gone over 54.5 points five of 11 times.
- UL Monroe's games have gone over 54.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 53.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 56.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Louisiana is 5-6-0 this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 21.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Louisiana has eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up just 2.4 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Warhawks allow (34.6).
- When Louisiana records more than 34.6 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 408.8 yards per game, 49.8 fewer yards than the 458.6 the Warhawks allow per contest.
- When Louisiana totals over 458.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, nine fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (17).
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UL Monroe is 5-6-0 this year.
- So far this year, the Warhawks have been installed as underdogs by a 21.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
- UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Warhawks rack up 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 18.7 the Ragin' Cajuns surrender.
- UL Monroe is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team records more than 18.7 points.
- The Warhawks rack up 328.7 yards per game, 23.2 fewer yards than the 351.9 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- In games that UL Monroe amasses more than 351.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- The Warhawks have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|UL Monroe
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
21.4
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
34.6
408.8
Avg. Total Yards
328.7
351.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.6
8
Giveaways
14
18
Takeaways
17