The No. 23 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) will battle in clash of Sun Belt rivals at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Odds for Louisiana vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana's games this season have gone over 54.5 points five of 11 times.

UL Monroe's games have gone over 54.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 53.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 56.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana is 5-6-0 this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 21.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisiana has eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up just 2.4 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Warhawks allow (34.6).

When Louisiana records more than 34.6 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 408.8 yards per game, 49.8 fewer yards than the 458.6 the Warhawks allow per contest.

When Louisiana totals over 458.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, nine fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (17).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UL Monroe is 5-6-0 this year.

So far this year, the Warhawks have been installed as underdogs by a 21.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Warhawks rack up 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 18.7 the Ragin' Cajuns surrender.

UL Monroe is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team records more than 18.7 points.

The Warhawks rack up 328.7 yards per game, 23.2 fewer yards than the 351.9 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

In games that UL Monroe amasses more than 351.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Warhawks have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats