Louisiana Tech vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 72.7% of Rice's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to score 48 points per game, 4.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 70.5 points per game, 18 more than this contest's over/under.
- Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 51.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Louisiana Tech has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in six chances).
- Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).
- The Bulldogs average 8.9 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Owls surrender (36.6).
- Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 36.6 points.
- The Bulldogs average 57.4 fewer yards per game (380) than the Owls allow per outing (437.4).
- Louisiana Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up over 437.4 yards.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Owls have forced (16).
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has two wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in eight chances).
- Rice's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).
- This season the Owls rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Bulldogs allow (33.9).
- The Owls average 77.5 fewer yards per game (357) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (434.5).
- In games that Rice totals over 434.5 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Owls have turned the ball over 20 times, while the Bulldogs have forced 20 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Louisiana Tech
|Stats
|Rice
27.7
Avg. Points Scored
20.3
33.9
Avg. Points Allowed
36.6
380
Avg. Total Yards
357
434.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.4
20
Giveaways
20
20
Takeaways
16