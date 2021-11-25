C-USA rivals will battle when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Rice Owls (3-8, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 72.7% of Rice's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 48 points per game, 4.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 70.5 points per game, 18 more than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 51.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in six chances).

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

The Bulldogs average 8.9 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Owls surrender (36.6).

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 36.6 points.

The Bulldogs average 57.4 fewer yards per game (380) than the Owls allow per outing (437.4).

Louisiana Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up over 437.4 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Owls have forced (16).

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has two wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in eight chances).

Rice's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

This season the Owls rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Bulldogs allow (33.9).

The Owls average 77.5 fewer yards per game (357) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (434.5).

In games that Rice totals over 434.5 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Owls have turned the ball over 20 times, while the Bulldogs have forced 20 turnovers.

Season Stats