Louisville vs. Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville's games this season have gone over 57 points four of 10 times.
- So far this season, 36.4% of Kentucky's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 7.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 10.1 points above the 46.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 60.1 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- This season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Cardinals score 10.7 more points per game (32.9) than the Wildcats allow (22.2).
- Louisville is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.
- The Cardinals average 459.5 yards per game, 123.8 more yards than the 335.7 the Wildcats give up per matchup.
- In games that Louisville picks up over 335.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Wildcats' takeaways (8).
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Wildcats have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Kentucky's games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Wildcats score 6.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Cardinals allow (24.7).
- Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.7 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 31.0 more yards per game (422.8) than the Cardinals allow per contest (391.8).
- Kentucky is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 391.8 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Kentucky
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
31.6
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
459.5
Avg. Total Yards
422.8
391.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.7
12
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
8