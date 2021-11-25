The Louisville Cardinals (6-5) and Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) will battle at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Odds for Louisville vs. Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Louisville's games this season have gone over 57 points four of 10 times.

So far this season, 36.4% of Kentucky's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 7.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.1 points above the 46.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 60.1 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cardinals score 10.7 more points per game (32.9) than the Wildcats allow (22.2).

Louisville is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.

The Cardinals average 459.5 yards per game, 123.8 more yards than the 335.7 the Wildcats give up per matchup.

In games that Louisville picks up over 335.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Wildcats' takeaways (8).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Wildcats have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Kentucky's games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Wildcats score 6.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Cardinals allow (24.7).

Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.7 points.

The Wildcats rack up 31.0 more yards per game (422.8) than the Cardinals allow per contest (391.8).

Kentucky is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 391.8 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats