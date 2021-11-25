Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New Orleans vs. Buffalo

Author:

Ahead of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Marquez Callaway and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway has put together a 372-yard campaign so far (37.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 25 balls on 47 targets.
  • Callaway has been the target of 47 of his team's 313 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, giving up 191.7 yards per game through the air.
  • At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Callaway was targeted four times and racked up 26 yards on one reception while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Callaway has racked up 29.3 yards per game with three touchdowns, hauling in six passes on 14 targets.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

47

15.0%

25

372

6

7

14.0%

Deonte Harris

40

12.8%

26

418

2

4

8.0%

Alvin Kamara

44

14.1%

32

310

4

7

14.0%

Adam Trautman

40

12.8%

25

241

1

7

14.0%

Powered By Data Skrive