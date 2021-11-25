Ahead of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Marquez Callaway and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway has put together a 372-yard campaign so far (37.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 25 balls on 47 targets.

Callaway has been the target of 47 of his team's 313 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, giving up 191.7 yards per game through the air.

At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Callaway was targeted four times and racked up 26 yards on one reception while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Callaway has racked up 29.3 yards per game with three touchdowns, hauling in six passes on 14 targets.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 47 15.0% 25 372 6 7 14.0% Deonte Harris 40 12.8% 26 418 2 4 8.0% Alvin Kamara 44 14.1% 32 310 4 7 14.0% Adam Trautman 40 12.8% 25 241 1 7 14.0%

