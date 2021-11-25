Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New Orleans vs. Buffalo
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway has put together a 372-yard campaign so far (37.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 25 balls on 47 targets.
- Callaway has been the target of 47 of his team's 313 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, giving up 191.7 yards per game through the air.
- At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Callaway was targeted four times and racked up 26 yards on one reception while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Callaway has racked up 29.3 yards per game with three touchdowns, hauling in six passes on 14 targets.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
47
15.0%
25
372
6
7
14.0%
Deonte Harris
40
12.8%
26
418
2
4
8.0%
Alvin Kamara
44
14.1%
32
310
4
7
14.0%
Adam Trautman
40
12.8%
25
241
1
7
14.0%
