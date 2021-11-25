C-USA opponents will do battle when the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.

Odds for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 73.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 73.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.1 points lower than the two team's combined 77.6 points per game average.

The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26 fewer than the 73.5 total in this contest.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 58.9 points per game, 14.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.1 PPG average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 7.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Thundering Herd are 5-5 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Thundering Herd rack up 35.2 points per game, 7.7 more than the Hilltoppers give up per contest (27.5).

When Marshall scores more than 27.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd rack up 484.4 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 419.2 the Hilltoppers give up per outing.

When Marshall totals over 419.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd have 21 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 25 takeaways .

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Western Kentucky's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Western Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Hilltoppers score 22.4 more points per game (42.4) than the Thundering Herd allow (20).

Western Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team records more than 20 points.

The Hilltoppers collect 149.2 more yards per game (528.7) than the Thundering Herd give up (379.5).

In games that Western Kentucky picks up more than 379.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 16 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (18).

Season Stats