Marshall vs. Western Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 73.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 73.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.1 points lower than the two team's combined 77.6 points per game average.
- The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26 fewer than the 73.5 total in this contest.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 58.9 points per game, 14.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 66.1 PPG average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 7.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Thundering Herd are 5-5 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Thundering Herd rack up 35.2 points per game, 7.7 more than the Hilltoppers give up per contest (27.5).
- When Marshall scores more than 27.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd rack up 484.4 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 419.2 the Hilltoppers give up per outing.
- When Marshall totals over 419.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have 21 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 25 takeaways .
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Western Kentucky's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Western Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Hilltoppers score 22.4 more points per game (42.4) than the Thundering Herd allow (20).
- Western Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team records more than 20 points.
- The Hilltoppers collect 149.2 more yards per game (528.7) than the Thundering Herd give up (379.5).
- In games that Western Kentucky picks up more than 379.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 16 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (18).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Western Kentucky
35.2
Avg. Points Scored
42.4
20
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
484.4
Avg. Total Yards
528.7
379.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419.2
21
Giveaways
16
18
Takeaways
25