Big Ten opponents will meet when the Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Maryland vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Rutgers' games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 53.

Saturday's over/under is six points higher than the combined 47 PPG average of the two teams.

The 57.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.1 more than the 53 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Terrapins games this season is 58, five points more than Saturday's total of 53.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Maryland is 3-8-0 this season.

The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).

Maryland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Terrapins rack up just 2.9 more points per game (26.1) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (23.2).

Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.

The Terrapins average 425.3 yards per game, 49.3 more yards than the 376 the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup.

Maryland is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 376 yards.

This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times, while the Scarlet Knights have forced 17.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in six chances).

Rutgers' games this season have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Scarlet Knights average 20.9 points per game, 13 fewer than the Terrapins allow (33.9).

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.9 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 109.2 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Terrapins give up per contest (420.6).

This year the Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Terrapins' takeaways (9).

Season Stats