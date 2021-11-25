Publish date:
Maryland vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in eight of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 30% of Rutgers' games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 53.
- Saturday's over/under is six points higher than the combined 47 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 57.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.1 more than the 53 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Terrapins games this season is 58, five points more than Saturday's total of 53.
- The 46.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Maryland is 3-8-0 this season.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Maryland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins rack up just 2.9 more points per game (26.1) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (23.2).
- Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.
- The Terrapins average 425.3 yards per game, 49.3 more yards than the 376 the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup.
- Maryland is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 376 yards.
- This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times, while the Scarlet Knights have forced 17.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in six chances).
- Rutgers' games this season have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Scarlet Knights average 20.9 points per game, 13 fewer than the Terrapins allow (33.9).
- Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.9 points.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 109.2 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Terrapins give up per contest (420.6).
- This year the Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Terrapins' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Rutgers
26.1
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
33.9
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
311.4
420.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376
17
Giveaways
11
9
Takeaways
17