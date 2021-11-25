The Memphis Tigers (5-6, 0-0 AAC) face an AAC matchup against the Tulane Green Wave (2-9, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Memphis vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Memphis' games this season have gone over 58 points six of 10 times.

In 63.6% of Tulane's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.

Saturday's over/under is 0.7 points higher than the combined 57.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 63.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.5 more than the 58 over/under in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 62.1 points per game in 2021, 4.1 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 62.6 points, 4.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Memphis Stats and Trends

In Memphis' 11 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Tigers put up 4.3 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Green Wave surrender (34.1).

When Memphis puts up more than 34.1 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tigers rack up only 4.9 more yards per game (438.0), than the Green Wave give up per contest (433.1).

When Memphis picks up more than 433.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (15).

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

So far this year, the Green Wave have been installed as underdogs by a 6-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Tulane's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Green Wave put up 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.4 the Tigers give up.

Tulane is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.4 points.

The Green Wave collect 34.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the Tigers give up per contest (414.9).

In games that Tulane totals over 414.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (11).

Season Stats