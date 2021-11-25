Publish date:
Memphis vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis' games this season have gone over 58 points six of 10 times.
- In 63.6% of Tulane's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.7 points higher than the combined 57.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 63.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.5 more than the 58 over/under in this contest.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 62.1 points per game in 2021, 4.1 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 62.6 points, 4.6 more than the set total in this contest.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- In Memphis' 11 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Tigers put up 4.3 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Green Wave surrender (34.1).
- When Memphis puts up more than 34.1 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Tigers rack up only 4.9 more yards per game (438.0), than the Green Wave give up per contest (433.1).
- When Memphis picks up more than 433.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (15).
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- So far this year, the Green Wave have been installed as underdogs by a 6-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those games.
- Tulane's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Green Wave put up 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.4 the Tigers give up.
- Tulane is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.4 points.
- The Green Wave collect 34.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the Tigers give up per contest (414.9).
- In games that Tulane totals over 414.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Tulane
29.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
29.4
Avg. Points Allowed
34.1
438.0
Avg. Total Yards
380.7
414.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.1
19
Giveaways
21
11
Takeaways
15