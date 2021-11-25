ACC opponents will do battle when the Miami Hurricanes (6-5, 0-0 ACC) battle the Duke Blue Devils (3-8, 0-0 ACC) at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Odds for Miami vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 68.5-point total in three of 11 games this season.

In 27.3% of Duke's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 68.5.

Saturday's over/under is 11.6 points higher than the combined 56.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 69.2 points per game, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Hurricanes games have an average total of 59.2 points this season, 9.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 68.5 over/under in this game is 7.2 points above the 61.3 average total in Blue Devils games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

In Miami's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 21.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Hurricanes rack up 32.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Blue Devils give up per contest (39.1).

When Miami scores more than 39.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hurricanes average 74.5 fewer yards per game (441.5), than the Blue Devils allow per matchup (516).

When Miami piles up more than 516 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Blue Devils have forced (14).

Duke Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Duke is 4-7-0 this year.

Duke's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Blue Devils score 6.1 fewer points per game (24) than the Hurricanes give up (30.1).

When Duke records more than 30.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Blue Devils average 436.9 yards per game, 31.8 more yards than the 405.1 the Hurricanes allow.

In games that Duke picks up more than 405.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 more times (20 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats