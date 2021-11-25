Publish date:
Miami vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 68.5-point total in three of 11 games this season.
- In 27.3% of Duke's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 68.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 11.6 points higher than the combined 56.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 69.2 points per game, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- Hurricanes games have an average total of 59.2 points this season, 9.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 68.5 over/under in this game is 7.2 points above the 61.3 average total in Blue Devils games this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- In Miami's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 21.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Hurricanes rack up 32.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Blue Devils give up per contest (39.1).
- When Miami scores more than 39.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Hurricanes average 74.5 fewer yards per game (441.5), than the Blue Devils allow per matchup (516).
- When Miami piles up more than 516 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Blue Devils have forced (14).
Duke Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Duke is 4-7-0 this year.
- Duke's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Blue Devils score 6.1 fewer points per game (24) than the Hurricanes give up (30.1).
- When Duke records more than 30.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Blue Devils average 436.9 yards per game, 31.8 more yards than the 405.1 the Hurricanes allow.
- In games that Duke picks up more than 405.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 more times (20 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Duke
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
24
30.1
Avg. Points Allowed
39.1
441.5
Avg. Total Yards
436.9
405.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
516
17
Giveaways
20
10
Takeaways
14