The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) clash to try to take home the Land Grant Trophy.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Penn State vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in three of 11 games this season.

In 72.7% of Michigan State's games this season (8/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.

The two teams combine to score 58.3 points per game, 6.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 11.0 points greater than the 41 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Nittany Lions games have an average total of 51.5 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52-point over/under for this game is 3.3 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Spartans games this season.

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions are 5-2 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Penn State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under just two times in 11 opportunities (18.2%).

This year, the Nittany Lions put up just 0.7 more points per game (26.2) than the Spartans allow (25.5).

Penn State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.

The Nittany Lions average 80.8 fewer yards per game (382.4), than the Spartans give up per contest (463.2).

In games that Penn State churns out more than 463.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six fewer than the Spartans have forced (17).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Spartans have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year the Spartans put up 16.6 more points per game (32.1) than the Nittany Lions allow (15.5).

Michigan State is 7-2-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.5 points.

The Spartans rack up 429.4 yards per game, 95.1 more yards than the 334.3 the Nittany Lions give up.

When Michigan State picks up more than 334.3 yards, the team is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Spartans have 14 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 18 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats