Navy vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Navy vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Navy and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 90% of Temple's games (9/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.1, is 8.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 68.7 points per game, 25.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Midshipmen and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, five more than Saturday's total.
- The 43.5-point total for this game is 10.2 points below the 53.7 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Navy's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Midshipmen score 18.9 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Owls allow (37.5).
- The Midshipmen collect 283 yards per game, 123.5 fewer yards than the 406.5 the Owls allow per contest.
- This year, the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Owls have takeaways (13).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Temple's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Owls score 14.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Midshipmen give up (31.2).
- When Temple puts up more than 31.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls rack up 82 fewer yards per game (295.6) than the Midshipmen give up per outing (377.6).
- In games that Temple churns out more than 377.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 18 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Navy
|Stats
|Temple
18.6
Avg. Points Scored
16.5
31.2
Avg. Points Allowed
37.5
283
Avg. Total Yards
295.6
377.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.5
7
Giveaways
18
11
Takeaways
13