AAC rivals will clash when the Navy Midshipmen (2-8, 0-0 AAC) meet the Temple Owls (3-8, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Navy vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Navy and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 90% of Temple's games (9/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.1, is 8.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.7 points per game, 25.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Midshipmen and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, five more than Saturday's total.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 10.2 points below the 53.7 points per game average total in Owls games this season.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Navy's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Midshipmen score 18.9 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Owls allow (37.5).

The Midshipmen collect 283 yards per game, 123.5 fewer yards than the 406.5 the Owls allow per contest.

This year, the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Owls have takeaways (13).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has covered the spread twice this year.

The Owls have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Temple's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Owls score 14.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Midshipmen give up (31.2).

When Temple puts up more than 31.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 82 fewer yards per game (295.6) than the Midshipmen give up per outing (377.6).

In games that Temple churns out more than 377.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 18 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (11).

Season Stats