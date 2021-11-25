ACC opponents will clash when the No. 24 NC State Wolf Pack (8-3, 0-0 ACC) battle the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for NC State vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points just once this year.

North Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Friday's total is 7.5 points lower than the two team's combined 70 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 50.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 54.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tar Heels have averaged a total of 67.2 points, 4.7 more than the set total in this contest.

NC State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, NC State is 7-4-0 this year.

This season, the Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Wolf Pack rack up just 1.6 more points per game (33) than the Tar Heels give up (31.4).

When NC State records more than 31.4 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect only 7.2 more yards per game (419.4), than the Tar Heels give up per matchup (412.2).

When NC State piles up more than 412.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack have 10 giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 14 takeaways .

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Carolina is 4-7-0 this year.

The Tar Heels have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6 points or more.

North Carolina has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Tar Heels rack up 18.3 more points per game (37) than the Wolf Pack give up (18.7).

When North Carolina scores more than 18.7 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Tar Heels collect 482.9 yards per game, 161.5 more yards than the 321.4 the Wolf Pack allow.

In games that North Carolina amasses more than 321.4 yards, the team is 4-7 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats