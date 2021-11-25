The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other in clash of Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in eight of 10 games this season.

Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of 11 games this season.

Friday's over/under is 13 points lower than the two team's combined 54 points per game average.

This contest's total is 1.9 points greater than the 39.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 54.2 points, a number 13.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 43 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is two points more than this game's over/under.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nebraska is 6-4-0 this season.

This season, the Cornhuskers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Nebraska's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Cornhuskers put up 28.5 points per game, 11.6 more than the Hawkeyes surrender per outing (16.9).

When Nebraska scores more than 16.9 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

The Cornhuskers rack up 458.4 yards per game, 143.7 more yards than the 314.7 the Hawkeyes allow per matchup.

When Nebraska churns out more than 314.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 3-8 overall.

The Cornhuskers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 25 takeaways .

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 6-5-0 this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in two chances).

Iowa has eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Hawkeyes average 25.5 points per game, 3.3 more than the Cornhuskers surrender (22.2).

Iowa is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.

The Hawkeyes collect 293.2 yards per game, 73 fewer yards than the 366.2 the Cornhuskers allow.

When Iowa churns out more than 366.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats