Publish date:
Nebraska vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Nebraska vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Nebraska has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in eight of 10 games this season.
- Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Friday's over/under is 13 points lower than the two team's combined 54 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 1.9 points greater than the 39.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 54.2 points, a number 13.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 43 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is two points more than this game's over/under.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Nebraska is 6-4-0 this season.
- This season, the Cornhuskers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Nebraska's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cornhuskers put up 28.5 points per game, 11.6 more than the Hawkeyes surrender per outing (16.9).
- When Nebraska scores more than 16.9 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.
- The Cornhuskers rack up 458.4 yards per game, 143.7 more yards than the 314.7 the Hawkeyes allow per matchup.
- When Nebraska churns out more than 314.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 3-8 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 25 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nebraska at SISportsbook.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa is 6-5-0 this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in two chances).
- Iowa has eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Hawkeyes average 25.5 points per game, 3.3 more than the Cornhuskers surrender (22.2).
- Iowa is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.
- The Hawkeyes collect 293.2 yards per game, 73 fewer yards than the 366.2 the Cornhuskers allow.
- When Iowa churns out more than 366.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Nebraska
|Stats
|Iowa
28.5
Avg. Points Scored
25.5
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
16.9
458.4
Avg. Total Yards
293.2
366.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
314.7
16
Giveaways
14
12
Takeaways
25