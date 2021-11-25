Publish date:
Nevada vs. Colorado State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. Colorado State
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
- Colorado State's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 56.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 6.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 4-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Nevada's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 11 opportunities (63.6%).
- This year, the Wolf Pack score 9.2 more points per game (35.3) than the Rams surrender (26.1).
- Nevada is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.1 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 66.2 more yards per game (431.5) than the Rams allow per matchup (365.3).
- Nevada is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team amasses more than 365.3 yards.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Rams have forced (12).
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- In Colorado State's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Rams have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 4 points or more.
- Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Rams put up 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 the Wolf Pack give up.
- Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 25.7 points.
- The Rams rack up only 19.7 more yards per game (413.3) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (393.6).
- When Colorado State picks up more than 393.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, seven fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (21).
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|Colorado State
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.1
431.5
Avg. Total Yards
413.3
393.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.3
9
Giveaways
14
21
Takeaways
12