November 25, 2021
Nevada vs. Colorado State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

MWC rivals will do battle when the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-4, 0-0 MWC) face the Colorado State Rams (3-8, 0-0 MWC) at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Odds for Nevada vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

  • Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
  • Colorado State's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 51.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 56.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 6.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Nevada has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 4-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Nevada's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 11 opportunities (63.6%).
  • This year, the Wolf Pack score 9.2 more points per game (35.3) than the Rams surrender (26.1).
  • Nevada is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.1 points.
  • The Wolf Pack collect 66.2 more yards per game (431.5) than the Rams allow per matchup (365.3).
  • Nevada is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team amasses more than 365.3 yards.
  • The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Rams have forced (12).
  • In Colorado State's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Rams have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 4 points or more.
  • Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Rams put up 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 the Wolf Pack give up.
  • Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 25.7 points.
  • The Rams rack up only 19.7 more yards per game (413.3) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (393.6).
  • When Colorado State picks up more than 393.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, seven fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (21).
Season Stats

NevadaStatsColorado State

35.3

Avg. Points Scored

24.9

25.7

Avg. Points Allowed

26.1

431.5

Avg. Total Yards

413.3

393.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

365.3

9

Giveaways

14

21

Takeaways

12