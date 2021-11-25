Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (7-4) will hope to keep their five-game winning run alive in a Week 12 battle against the Tennessee Titans (8-3).

Odds for Patriots vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • New England has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • Tennessee's games have gone over 44 points in eight of 11 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.8, is 9.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 4.8 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Patriots games this season feature an average total of 45.1 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44-point total for this game is 6.1 points below the 50.1 points per game average total in Titans games this season.
  • In New England's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Patriots have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • New England's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Patriots average 27.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the Titans surrender per contest (23.1).
  • New England is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.1 points.
  • The Patriots average 351.8 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 350.5 the Titans give up per matchup.
  • New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 350.5 yards.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.
  • In Tennessee's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Titans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The Titans rack up 26.5 points per game, 10.4 more than the Patriots allow (16.1).
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 16.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Titans average 40.9 more yards per game (354.1) than the Patriots give up (313.2).
  • Tennessee is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses more than 313.2 yards.
  • The Titans have 17 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 21 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • New England is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home.
  • The Patriots are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point favorites or more at home.
  • This year, in six games at home, New England has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Patriots home games average 45.8 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread, and 4-1 overall, on the road.
  • In five road games this season, Tennessee has gone over the total four times.
  • Titans away games this season average 50.2 total points, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under (44).

