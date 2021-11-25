The New England Patriots (7-4) will hope to keep their five-game winning run alive in a Week 12 battle against the Tennessee Titans (8-3).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Titans

Over/under insights

New England has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in five of 11 games this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 44 points in eight of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.8, is 9.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.8 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 45.1 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44-point total for this game is 6.1 points below the 50.1 points per game average total in Titans games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

In New England's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Patriots have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

New England's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Patriots average 27.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the Titans surrender per contest (23.1).

New England is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.1 points.

The Patriots average 351.8 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 350.5 the Titans give up per matchup.

New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 350.5 yards.

The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

In Tennessee's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Titans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Titans rack up 26.5 points per game, 10.4 more than the Patriots allow (16.1).

When Tennessee puts up more than 16.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Titans average 40.9 more yards per game (354.1) than the Patriots give up (313.2).

Tennessee is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses more than 313.2 yards.

The Titans have 17 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 21 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New England is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home.

The Patriots are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point favorites or more at home.

This year, in six games at home, New England has gone over the total three times.

This season, Patriots home games average 45.8 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread, and 4-1 overall, on the road.

In five road games this season, Tennessee has gone over the total four times.

Titans away games this season average 50.2 total points, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.