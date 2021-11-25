FBS Independent rivals will clash when the New Mexico State Aggies (1-10) meet the UMass Minutemen (1-10).

Odds for New Mexico State vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

New Mexico State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 59 points in eight of 11 games this season.

UMass and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in four of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 36 points per game, 23 less than the total in this contest.

The 84.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 25.6 more than the 59 over/under in this contest.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 60 points per game in 2021, one more than Saturday's total.

The 57.6 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

In New Mexico State's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

New Mexico State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Aggies put up 22.4 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Minutemen allow (43).

The Aggies collect 124 fewer yards per game (347.9), than the Minutemen give up per matchup (471.9).

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Minutemen's takeaways (11).

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, the Minutemen have been installed as underdogs by a 6.5-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those contests.

UMass' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Minutemen put up 26.2 fewer points per game (15.4) than the Aggies give up (41.6).

The Minutemen collect 206 fewer yards per game (290.5) than the Aggies allow per matchup (496.5).

The Minutemen have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Season Stats