Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 55.4 points per game average.
- The 49.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.6 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.6, 2.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- The 52.6 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 0.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Notre Dame is 8-3-0 this season.
- The Fighting Irish covered the spread in their only game when favored by 19.5 points or more.
- Notre Dame's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Fighting Irish put up 34.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the Cardinal give up per matchup (31.3).
- Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.3 points.
- The Fighting Irish average 38.6 fewer yards per game (407.3) than the Cardinal give up per contest (445.9).
- Notre Dame is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 445.9 yards.
- The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has three wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- Stanford's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Cardinal score 21.0 points per game, comparable to the 18.6 the Fighting Irish allow.
- When Stanford records more than 18.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Cardinal average 39.7 fewer yards per game (309.6) than the Fighting Irish allow (349.3).
- Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 349.3 yards.
- The Cardinal have 17 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Stanford
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
21.0
18.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
407.3
Avg. Total Yards
309.6
349.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445.9
13
Giveaways
17
21
Takeaways
8