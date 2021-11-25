The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) and Stanford Cardinal (3-8) will battle at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 55.4 points per game average.

The 49.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.6 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.6, 2.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The 52.6 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 0.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 8-3-0 this season.

The Fighting Irish covered the spread in their only game when favored by 19.5 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Fighting Irish put up 34.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the Cardinal give up per matchup (31.3).

Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.3 points.

The Fighting Irish average 38.6 fewer yards per game (407.3) than the Cardinal give up per contest (445.9).

Notre Dame is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 445.9 yards.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has three wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

Stanford's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Cardinal score 21.0 points per game, comparable to the 18.6 the Fighting Irish allow.

When Stanford records more than 18.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Cardinal average 39.7 fewer yards per game (309.6) than the Fighting Irish allow (349.3).

Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 349.3 yards.

The Cardinal have 17 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 21 takeaways .

Season Stats