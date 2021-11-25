Publish date:
Ohio vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ohio vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48.5 points in nine of 11 games this season.
- Bowling Green has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 45.2 points per game, 3.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 15.2 points fewer than the 63.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Bobcats and their opponents have scored an average of 56.2 points per game in 2021, 7.7 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 1.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Ohio's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Bobcats rack up 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Falcons surrender per contest (32.5).
- Ohio is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.5 points.
- The Bobcats collect just 2.8 fewer yards per game (384.9) than the Falcons allow per contest (387.7).
- Ohio is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 387.7 yards.
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (15).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio at SISportsbook.
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Bowling Green is 7-4-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Falcons have been installed as underdogs by a 6-point margin or more eight times and are 6-2 ATS in those games.
- Bowling Green has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Falcons put up 9.7 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Bobcats give up (31.2).
- The Falcons collect 122.8 fewer yards per game (314.3) than the Bobcats give up per matchup (437.1).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ohio
|Stats
|Bowling Green
23.7
Avg. Points Scored
21.5
31.2
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
384.9
Avg. Total Yards
314.3
437.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
387.7
13
Giveaways
17
8
Takeaways
15