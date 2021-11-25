The Ohio Bobcats (3-8, 0-0 MAC) and Bowling Green Falcons (3-8, 0-0 MAC) will battle in clash of MAC opponents at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Odds for Ohio vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Ohio and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48.5 points in nine of 11 games this season.

Bowling Green has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 45.2 points per game, 3.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 15.2 points fewer than the 63.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bobcats and their opponents have scored an average of 56.2 points per game in 2021, 7.7 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 1.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Bobcats have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Ohio's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Bobcats rack up 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Falcons surrender per contest (32.5).

Ohio is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.5 points.

The Bobcats collect just 2.8 fewer yards per game (384.9) than the Falcons allow per contest (387.7).

Ohio is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 387.7 yards.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (15).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Bowling Green is 7-4-0 this season.

So far this season, the Falcons have been installed as underdogs by a 6-point margin or more eight times and are 6-2 ATS in those games.

Bowling Green has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Falcons put up 9.7 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Bobcats give up (31.2).

The Falcons collect 122.8 fewer yards per game (314.3) than the Bobcats give up per matchup (437.1).

The Falcons have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats