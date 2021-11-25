The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet in the 2021 edition of The Game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State's games this season have gone over 64.5 points five of 11 times.

So far this season, 27.3% of Michigan's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.1, is 19.6 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 35.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 29.2 fewer than the 64.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64.5 .

The 64.5 total in this game is 12.5 points higher than the 52 average total in Wolverines games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more so far this season.

Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Buckeyes score 30.9 more points per game (47.2) than the Wolverines surrender (16.3).

When Ohio State puts up more than 16.3 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Buckeyes average 252.8 more yards per game (559.5) than the Wolverines allow per matchup (306.7).

In games that Ohio State amasses over 306.7 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have nine giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 15 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan is 9-2-0 this season.

Michigan has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Wolverines put up 36.9 points per game, 17.9 more than the Buckeyes allow (19).

When Michigan scores more than 19 points, it is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Wolverines rack up 447.9 yards per game, 92.2 more yards than the 355.7 the Buckeyes give up.

In games that Michigan totals over 355.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This season the Wolverines have eight turnovers, 10 fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (18).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats