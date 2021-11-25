Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State's games this season have gone over 64.5 points five of 11 times.
- So far this season, 27.3% of Michigan's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.1, is 19.6 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 35.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 29.2 fewer than the 64.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64.5 .
- The 64.5 total in this game is 12.5 points higher than the 52 average total in Wolverines games this season.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more so far this season.
- Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This year, the Buckeyes score 30.9 more points per game (47.2) than the Wolverines surrender (16.3).
- When Ohio State puts up more than 16.3 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes average 252.8 more yards per game (559.5) than the Wolverines allow per matchup (306.7).
- In games that Ohio State amasses over 306.7 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes have nine giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 15 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan is 9-2-0 this season.
- Michigan has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines put up 36.9 points per game, 17.9 more than the Buckeyes allow (19).
- When Michigan scores more than 19 points, it is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Wolverines rack up 447.9 yards per game, 92.2 more yards than the 355.7 the Buckeyes give up.
- In games that Michigan totals over 355.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- This season the Wolverines have eight turnovers, 10 fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (18).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Michigan
47.2
Avg. Points Scored
36.9
19
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
559.5
Avg. Total Yards
447.9
355.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.7
9
Giveaways
8
18
Takeaways
15