Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Oklahoma has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.3, is 19.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 11.4 points more than the 39.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.5-point total for this game is 12.3 points below the 62.8 points per game average total in Sooners games this season.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State has nine wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Cowboys are 5-1 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Cowboys score 7.2 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners surrender (24.2).
- Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 414.9 yards per game, 32.4 more yards than the 382.5 the Sooners give up per contest.
- When Oklahoma State amasses over 382.5 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight fewer than the Sooners have forced (20).
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma is 5-6-0 this year.
- Oklahoma has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Sooners rack up 24.0 more points per game (38.9) than the Cowboys allow (14.9).
- Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall in games when it records more than 14.9 points.
- The Sooners average 441.6 yards per game, 180.3 more yards than the 261.3 the Cowboys give up.
- Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team piles up over 261.3 yards.
- The Sooners have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Oklahoma
31.4
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
24.2
414.9
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
261.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.5
12
Giveaways
11
14
Takeaways
20