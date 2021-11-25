The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) hit the field for the 2021 edition of Bedlam.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Oklahoma has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.3, is 19.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.4 points more than the 39.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.5-point total for this game is 12.3 points below the 62.8 points per game average total in Sooners games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has nine wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Cowboys are 5-1 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cowboys score 7.2 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners surrender (24.2).

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.

The Cowboys rack up 414.9 yards per game, 32.4 more yards than the 382.5 the Sooners give up per contest.

When Oklahoma State amasses over 382.5 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight fewer than the Sooners have forced (20).

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma is 5-6-0 this year.

Oklahoma has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Sooners rack up 24.0 more points per game (38.9) than the Cowboys allow (14.9).

Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall in games when it records more than 14.9 points.

The Sooners average 441.6 yards per game, 180.3 more yards than the 261.3 the Cowboys give up.

Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team piles up over 261.3 yards.

The Sooners have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats