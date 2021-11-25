Publish date:
Old Dominion vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Old Dominion vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Old Dominion and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.
- Charlotte has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 52.5 points per game, three less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Monarchs games this season is 54.5, one point fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .
- The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- In Old Dominion's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Monarchs have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Monarchs rack up six fewer points per game (26) than the 49ers give up (32).
- Old Dominion is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 32 points.
- The Monarchs average 87 fewer yards per game (380.4) than the 49ers allow per outing (467.4).
- Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 467.4 yards.
- The Monarchs have turned the ball over 19 times this season, seven more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Old Dominion at SISportsbook.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Charlotte's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This season the 49ers average just 0.5 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Monarchs surrender (27).
- Charlotte is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team scores more than 27 points.
- The 49ers rack up 33.3 more yards per game (396.3) than the Monarchs give up per outing (363).
- When Charlotte totals over 363 yards, the team is 3-2-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year the 49ers have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Monarchs' takeaways (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Old Dominion
|Stats
|Charlotte
26
Avg. Points Scored
26.5
27
Avg. Points Allowed
32
380.4
Avg. Total Yards
396.3
363
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
467.4
19
Giveaways
16
12
Takeaways
12