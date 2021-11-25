C-USA rivals will meet when the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Charlotte 49ers (5-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Old Dominion vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

Charlotte has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.5 points per game, three less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 59 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Monarchs games this season is 54.5, one point fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .

The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

In Old Dominion's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Monarchs have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Monarchs rack up six fewer points per game (26) than the 49ers give up (32).

Old Dominion is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 32 points.

The Monarchs average 87 fewer yards per game (380.4) than the 49ers allow per outing (467.4).

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 467.4 yards.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 19 times this season, seven more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (12).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Charlotte's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This season the 49ers average just 0.5 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Monarchs surrender (27).

Charlotte is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team scores more than 27 points.

The 49ers rack up 33.3 more yards per game (396.3) than the Monarchs give up per outing (363).

When Charlotte totals over 363 yards, the team is 3-2-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year the 49ers have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Monarchs' takeaways (12).

Season Stats