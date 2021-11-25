The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2, 0-0 SEC) take the field for the 2021 edition of the Egg Bowl.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over 64 points three of 11 times.

Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in three of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.2, is 4.2 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 50.1 points per game, 13.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 53.9, 10.1 points fewer than Thursday's total of 64 .

The 71.0 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Mississippi State is 7-4-0 this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Bulldogs average 6.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Rebels surrender (25.4).

Mississippi State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.4 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 22.7 more yards per game (452.3) than the Rebels allow per matchup (429.6).

In games that Mississippi State totals over 429.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have 15 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 20 takeaways .

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this season have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Rebels score 11.7 more points per game (36.4) than the Bulldogs give up (24.7).

Ole Miss is 6-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.7 points.

The Rebels collect 517.5 yards per game, 191.6 more yards than the 325.9 the Bulldogs allow.

In games that Ole Miss amasses over 325.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Rebels have eight giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats