The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other in clash of Pac-12 rivals at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Odds for Oregon vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon's games this season have gone over 60.5 points four of 11 times.

Oregon State's games have gone over 60.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.8, is 5.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.7 points more than the 48.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Ducks games this season is 56.8, 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Beavers have averaged a total of 59.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Ducks have been favored by 7 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Ducks average 7.9 more points per game (32.7) than the Beavers give up (24.8).

When Oregon records more than 24.8 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Ducks collect 427.9 yards per game, 50.9 more yards than the 377 the Beavers give up per matchup.

When Oregon picks up more than 377 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Beavers have forced (16).

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Beavers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Oregon State's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Beavers put up 9.1 more points per game (33.1) than the Ducks give up (24).

Oregon State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 24 points.

The Beavers average 64.5 more yards per game (433.9) than the Ducks give up per matchup (369.4).

Oregon State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up more than 369.4 yards.

The Beavers have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (19).

