Publish date:
Oregon vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oregon vs. Oregon State
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon's games this season have gone over 60.5 points four of 11 times.
- Oregon State's games have gone over 60.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.8, is 5.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 11.7 points more than the 48.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Ducks games this season is 56.8, 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Beavers have averaged a total of 59.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Ducks have been favored by 7 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Ducks average 7.9 more points per game (32.7) than the Beavers give up (24.8).
- When Oregon records more than 24.8 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Ducks collect 427.9 yards per game, 50.9 more yards than the 377 the Beavers give up per matchup.
- When Oregon picks up more than 377 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Beavers have forced (16).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This year, the Beavers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Oregon State's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Beavers put up 9.1 more points per game (33.1) than the Ducks give up (24).
- Oregon State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 24 points.
- The Beavers average 64.5 more yards per game (433.9) than the Ducks give up per matchup (369.4).
- Oregon State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up more than 369.4 yards.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Oregon State
32.7
Avg. Points Scored
33.1
24
Avg. Points Allowed
24.8
427.9
Avg. Total Yards
433.9
369.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377
11
Giveaways
15
19
Takeaways
16