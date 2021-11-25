NFC East foes will clash in NFL Week 12 action when the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) face the New York Giants (3-7).

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.

So far this season, 40% of New York's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.9, is 0.4 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 48.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 48.6 points per game in 2020, 3.1 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Eagles put up just 2.4 more points per game (27.0) than the Giants give up (24.6).

Philadelphia is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.6 points.

The Eagles average 22.6 fewer yards per game (352.8), than the Giants give up per outing (375.4).

When Philadelphia picks up more than 375.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles have nine giveaways this season, while the Giants have 15 takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 5-5-0 this season.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.

New York's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Giants average 18.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Eagles allow (23.6).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.6 points.

The Giants collect 25.3 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Eagles allow per outing (348.1).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 348.1 yards.

The Giants have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (12).

Home and road insights

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.

New York has not hit the over in five home games this year.

The average total in Giants home games this season is 45.5 points, the same as this contest's over/under.

This season on the road, Philadelphia is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.

In three of six road games this year, Philadelphia has hit the over.

This season, Eagles away games average 48.0 points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

