Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC East foes will clash in NFL Week 12 action when the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) face the New York Giants (3-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.
  • So far this season, 40% of New York's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.9, is 0.4 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 45.5 total in this contest.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 48.6 points per game in 2020, 3.1 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.7 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Philadelphia's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Eagles have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Eagles put up just 2.4 more points per game (27.0) than the Giants give up (24.6).
  • Philadelphia is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.6 points.
  • The Eagles average 22.6 fewer yards per game (352.8), than the Giants give up per outing (375.4).
  • When Philadelphia picks up more than 375.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have nine giveaways this season, while the Giants have 15 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Giants.
  • Against the spread, New York is 5-5-0 this season.
  • The Giants have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
  • The Giants average 18.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Eagles allow (23.6).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.6 points.
  • The Giants collect 25.3 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Eagles allow per outing (348.1).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 348.1 yards.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (12).

Home and road insights

  • New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.
  • New York has not hit the over in five home games this year.
  • The average total in Giants home games this season is 45.5 points, the same as this contest's over/under.
  • This season on the road, Philadelphia is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In three of six road games this year, Philadelphia has hit the over.
  • This season, Eagles away games average 48.0 points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.