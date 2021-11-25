Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.
- In 45.5% of Syracuse's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.8, is 11.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.0 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 59.0, 1.0 point above Saturday's over/under of 58.
- In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Panthers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 13 points or more this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 11 opportunities (72.7%).
- The Panthers put up 43.9 points per game, 18.0 more than the Orange allow per matchup (25.9).
- Pittsburgh is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.9 points.
- The Panthers collect 529.0 yards per game, 198.8 more yards than the 330.2 the Orange allow per contest.
- When Pittsburgh amasses over 330.2 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Orange have been underdogs by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Syracuse's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Orange rack up just 1.8 more points per game (25.9) than the Panthers allow (24.1).
- Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.1 points.
- The Orange rack up only 13.9 more yards per game (377.8) than the Panthers give up (363.9).
- In games that Syracuse churns out more than 363.9 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Orange have 11 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Syracuse
43.9
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
24.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.9
529.0
Avg. Total Yards
377.8
363.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.2
13
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
6