The No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2, 0-0 ACC) face an ACC matchup with the Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-0 ACC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.

In 45.5% of Syracuse's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.8, is 11.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.0 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 59.0, 1.0 point above Saturday's over/under of 58.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Panthers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 13 points or more this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 11 opportunities (72.7%).

The Panthers put up 43.9 points per game, 18.0 more than the Orange allow per matchup (25.9).

Pittsburgh is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.9 points.

The Panthers collect 529.0 yards per game, 198.8 more yards than the 330.2 the Orange allow per contest.

When Pittsburgh amasses over 330.2 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Orange have been underdogs by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Syracuse's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Orange rack up just 1.8 more points per game (25.9) than the Panthers allow (24.1).

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.1 points.

The Orange rack up only 13.9 more yards per game (377.8) than the Panthers give up (363.9).

In games that Syracuse churns out more than 363.9 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Orange have 11 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 16 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats