Big Ten opponents will clash when the Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-0 Big Ten).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Purdue vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of Indiana's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.

Saturday's total is 6.3 points higher than the combined 44.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 3.5 points fewer than the 54 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.1 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 15 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Purdue's games this year have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Boilermakers score 6.3 fewer points per game (26) than the Hoosiers give up (32.3).

Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.3 points.

The Boilermakers rack up 43.9 more yards per game (421.9) than the Hoosiers allow per outing (378).

In games that Purdue totals over 378 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Hoosiers have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Purdue at SISportsbook.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has two wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 15 points or more.

Indiana's games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers score 3.5 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Boilermakers give up (21.7).

Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Hoosiers rack up 55.1 fewer yards per game (299) than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (354.1).

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up over 354.1 yards.

This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 21 times, six more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats