Publish date:
Purdue vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Purdue vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 45.5% of Indiana's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- Saturday's total is 6.3 points higher than the combined 44.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 3.5 points fewer than the 54 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.1 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Boilermakers have been favored by 15 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Purdue's games this year have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Boilermakers score 6.3 fewer points per game (26) than the Hoosiers give up (32.3).
- Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.3 points.
- The Boilermakers rack up 43.9 more yards per game (421.9) than the Hoosiers allow per outing (378).
- In games that Purdue totals over 378 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Hoosiers have forced (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Purdue at SISportsbook.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has two wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 15 points or more.
- Indiana's games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Hoosiers score 3.5 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Boilermakers give up (21.7).
- Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.
- The Hoosiers rack up 55.1 fewer yards per game (299) than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (354.1).
- Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up over 354.1 yards.
- This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 21 times, six more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Indiana
26
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
32.3
421.9
Avg. Total Yards
299
354.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378
15
Giveaways
21
15
Takeaways
9