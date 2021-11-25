The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and Minnesota Vikings (5-5) will battle in a Week 12 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in four of 10 games this season.

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in five of 10 games this season.

Sunday's total is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 50.1 points per game average.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.6 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.

The 49ers and their opponents score an average of 47.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 49-point over/under for this game is 1.0 point below the 50.0 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in six chances).

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the 49ers rack up just 0.4 more points per game (24.6) than the Vikings give up (24.2).

San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.2 points.

The 49ers rack up just 19.6 fewer yards per game (359.3) than the Vikings give up per contest (378.9).

In games that San Francisco picks up over 378.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (12).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Vikings.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Vikings have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more in three chances.

Minnesota has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Vikings score 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers surrender (22.2).

Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 22.2 points.

The Vikings average 387.0 yards per game, 68.7 more yards than the 318.3 the 49ers allow.

In games that Minnesota amasses over 318.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Vikings have six giveaways this season, while the 49ers have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

San Francisco has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this year.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).

In three of five games at home this year, San Francisco has hit the over.

The average total in 49ers home games this season is 48.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

Minnesota is 2-3 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, in away games.

In four of five away games this season, Minnesota has gone over the total.

This season, Vikings away games average 49.6 points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.