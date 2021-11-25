Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and Minnesota Vikings (5-5) will battle in a Week 12 NFL matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 50.1 points per game average.
  • The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.6 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.
  • The 49ers and their opponents score an average of 47.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 49-point over/under for this game is 1.0 point below the 50.0 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.
  • San Francisco has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the 49ers rack up just 0.4 more points per game (24.6) than the Vikings give up (24.2).
  • San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.2 points.
  • The 49ers rack up just 19.6 fewer yards per game (359.3) than the Vikings give up per contest (378.9).
  • In games that San Francisco picks up over 378.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (12).
  • Minnesota has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more in three chances.
  • Minnesota has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Vikings score 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers surrender (22.2).
  • Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 22.2 points.
  • The Vikings average 387.0 yards per game, 68.7 more yards than the 318.3 the 49ers allow.
  • In games that Minnesota amasses over 318.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Vikings have six giveaways this season, while the 49ers have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).
  • In three of five games at home this year, San Francisco has hit the over.
  • The average total in 49ers home games this season is 48.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
  • Minnesota is 2-3 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, in away games.
  • In four of five away games this season, Minnesota has gone over the total.
  • This season, Vikings away games average 49.6 points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (49).

