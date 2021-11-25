Publish date:
SMU vs. Tulsa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for SMU vs. Tulsa
Over/Under Insights
- SMU and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
- So far this season, 30% of Tulsa's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 2.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are seven fewer than the 62 total in this contest.
- The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66, four points above Saturday's total of 62.
- The 62 over/under in this game is 6.6 points above the 55.4 average total in Golden Hurricane games this season.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Mustangs are 4-2 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.
- SMU's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Mustangs average 12 more points per game (39.1) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (27.1).
- SMU is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.1 points.
- The Mustangs average 471.5 yards per game, 93.4 more yards than the 378.1 the Golden Hurricane give up per matchup.
- When SMU piles up more than 378.1 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 16 times, two more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for SMU at SISportsbook.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tulsa is 6-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Golden Hurricane have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Tulsa has gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Golden Hurricane put up 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 27.9 the Mustangs surrender.
- Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 27.9 points.
- The Golden Hurricane average 439.5 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 418.3 the Mustangs allow.
- Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals more than 418.3 yards.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|Tulsa
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.4
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
471.5
Avg. Total Yards
439.5
418.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378.1
16
Giveaways
21
13
Takeaways
14