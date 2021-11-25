AAC opponents will do battle when the SMU Mustangs (8-3, 0-0 AAC) face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-6, 0-0 AAC) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for SMU vs. Tulsa

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

So far this season, 30% of Tulsa's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 2.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are seven fewer than the 62 total in this contest.

The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66, four points above Saturday's total of 62.

The 62 over/under in this game is 6.6 points above the 55.4 average total in Golden Hurricane games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Mustangs are 4-2 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.

SMU's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Mustangs average 12 more points per game (39.1) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (27.1).

SMU is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.1 points.

The Mustangs average 471.5 yards per game, 93.4 more yards than the 378.1 the Golden Hurricane give up per matchup.

When SMU piles up more than 378.1 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 16 times, two more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for SMU at SISportsbook.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tulsa is 6-4-0 this year.

This season, the Golden Hurricane have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Tulsa has gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Golden Hurricane put up 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 27.9 the Mustangs surrender.

Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 27.9 points.

The Golden Hurricane average 439.5 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 418.3 the Mustangs allow.

Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals more than 418.3 yards.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats