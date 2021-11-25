C-USA opponents will clash when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-9, 0-0 C-USA) face the Florida International Panthers (1-10, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Southern Miss vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Southern Miss' games this season have gone over 45.5 points three of 11 times.

Florida International and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 36.5 points per game, nine less than the over/under in this contest.

The 68.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 23.3 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

Golden Eagles games this season feature an average total of 49.5 points, a number four points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 12.7 points below the 58.2 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Southern Miss is 3-8-0 this year.

The Golden Eagles covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Golden Eagles put up 24 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Panthers allow (39.9).

The Golden Eagles average 247.0 fewer yards per game (250.1) than the Panthers give up per contest (497.1).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 28 times this season, 22 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread two times this year.

This year, the Panthers have just two ATS wins in six games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Florida International's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Panthers rack up 8.3 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Golden Eagles surrender (28.9).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.9 points.

The Panthers average 365.1 yards per game, just 10.6 more than the 354.5 the Golden Eagles allow.

When Florida International amasses over 354.5 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Panthers have 18 giveaways this season, while the Golden Eagles have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats