November 25, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans

Stefon Diggs will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. This Week 12 matchup sees Diggs' Buffalo Bills (6-4) take on the New Orleans Saints (5-5) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs' 773 receiving yards (77.3 per game) lead all receivers on the Bills. He's been targeted 92 times and has totaled 60 catches and six touchdowns.
  • Diggs has been the target of 23.6% (92 total) of his team's 390 passing attempts this season.
  • With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 28.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have called a pass in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Diggs' 92 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Saints are 12.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • In four matchups versus the Saints, Diggs has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The 267.1 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Diggs was targeted six times, picking up 23 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Diggs' 18 receptions (27 targets) have netted him 270 yards (90.0 ypg) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

92

23.6%

60

773

6

19

28.4%

Emmanuel Sanders

58

14.9%

33

531

4

7

10.4%

Cole Beasley

74

19.0%

57

484

1

9

13.4%

Dawson Knox

38

9.7%

28

383

5

9

13.4%

