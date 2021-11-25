Stefon Diggs will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. This Week 12 matchup sees Diggs' Buffalo Bills (6-4) take on the New Orleans Saints (5-5) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' 773 receiving yards (77.3 per game) lead all receivers on the Bills. He's been targeted 92 times and has totaled 60 catches and six touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 23.6% (92 total) of his team's 390 passing attempts this season.

With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 28.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have called a pass in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Diggs' 92 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Saints are 12.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

In four matchups versus the Saints, Diggs has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The 267.1 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Diggs was targeted six times, picking up 23 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Diggs' 18 receptions (27 targets) have netted him 270 yards (90.0 ypg) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 92 23.6% 60 773 6 19 28.4% Emmanuel Sanders 58 14.9% 33 531 4 7 10.4% Cole Beasley 74 19.0% 57 484 1 9 13.4% Dawson Knox 38 9.7% 28 383 5 9 13.4%

Powered By Data Skrive