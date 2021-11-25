Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs' 773 receiving yards (77.3 per game) lead all receivers on the Bills. He's been targeted 92 times and has totaled 60 catches and six touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 23.6% (92 total) of his team's 390 passing attempts this season.
- With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 28.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have called a pass in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Saints.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Diggs' 92 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Saints are 12.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- In four matchups versus the Saints, Diggs has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The 267.1 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Diggs was targeted six times, picking up 23 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Diggs' 18 receptions (27 targets) have netted him 270 yards (90.0 ypg) and three touchdowns in his last three games.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
92
23.6%
60
773
6
19
28.4%
Emmanuel Sanders
58
14.9%
33
531
4
7
10.4%
Cole Beasley
74
19.0%
57
484
1
9
13.4%
Dawson Knox
38
9.7%
28
383
5
9
13.4%
Powered By Data Skrive