November 25, 2021
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Detroit vs. Chicago

Before placing any bets on T.J. Hockenson's player prop bet markets for Thursday's game, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hockenson's Detroit Lions (0-9-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-7) play in a Week 12 matchup between NFC North foes at Ford Field.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hockenson has grabbed 54 passes and leads his team with 499 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 49.9 yards per game.
  • Hockenson has been the target of 20.4% (73 total) of his team's 358 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his five matchups against the Bears, Hockenson's 49.4 receiving yards average is 4.9 more than his over/under for Thursday's game (44.5).
  • Hockenson, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 244.6 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Browns, Hockenson was targeted eight times, picking up 51 yards on six receptions.
  • Hockenson has 16 catches on 20 targets for 140 yards over his last three outings, averaging 46.7 yards per game.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

73

20.4%

54

499

2

7

20.0%

D'Andre Swift

67

18.7%

53

420

2

6

17.1%

Kalif Raymond

47

13.1%

30

363

2

3

8.6%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

48

13.4%

35

329

0

5

14.3%

