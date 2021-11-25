Before placing any bets on T.J. Hockenson's player prop bet markets for Thursday's game, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hockenson's Detroit Lions (0-9-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-7) play in a Week 12 matchup between NFC North foes at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hockenson has grabbed 54 passes and leads his team with 499 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 49.9 yards per game.

Hockenson has been the target of 20.4% (73 total) of his team's 358 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hockenson's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his five matchups against the Bears, Hockenson's 49.4 receiving yards average is 4.9 more than his over/under for Thursday's game (44.5).

Hockenson, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 244.6 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Hockenson was targeted eight times, picking up 51 yards on six receptions.

Hockenson has 16 catches on 20 targets for 140 yards over his last three outings, averaging 46.7 yards per game.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 73 20.4% 54 499 2 7 20.0% D'Andre Swift 67 18.7% 53 420 2 6 17.1% Kalif Raymond 47 13.1% 30 363 2 3 8.6% Amon-Ra St. Brown 48 13.4% 35 329 0 5 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive