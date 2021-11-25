Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will attempt to keep their three-game winning run going in a Week 12 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • In 36.4% of Indianapolis' games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 53.
  • Sunday's over/under is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 8.5 points above the 44.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.5, 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 53.
  • The 53 total in this game is 6.3 points above the 46.7 average total in Colts games this season.
  • Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 4-6-0 this season.
  • So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more nine times and are 4-5 ATS in those matchups.
  • Tampa Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers put up 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts surrender (22.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.
  • The Buccaneers collect 47.5 more yards per game (406.0) than the Colts give up per contest (358.5).
  • When Tampa Bay picks up more than 358.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 12 fewer than the Colts have forced (25).
  • Indianapolis has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Colts have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 11 opportunities (63.6%).
  • This year the Colts score 5.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.2).
  • Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.
  • The Colts collect 41.9 more yards per game (364.0) than the Buccaneers allow (322.1).
  • In games that Indianapolis picks up more than 322.1 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This year the Colts have 10 turnovers, eight fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • In six home games this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total three times.
  • The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.6 points, 5.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53).
  • Tampa Bay is 2-3 overall, and winless against the spread, away from home.
  • The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In five away games this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.2 points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (53).

