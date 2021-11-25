The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will attempt to keep their three-game winning run going in a Week 12 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in five of 10 games this season.

In 36.4% of Indianapolis' games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 53.

Sunday's over/under is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.

This contest's total is 8.5 points above the 44.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.5, 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 53.

The 53 total in this game is 6.3 points above the 46.7 average total in Colts games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 4-6-0 this season.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more nine times and are 4-5 ATS in those matchups.

Tampa Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers put up 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts surrender (22.3).

Tampa Bay is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Buccaneers collect 47.5 more yards per game (406.0) than the Colts give up per contest (358.5).

When Tampa Bay picks up more than 358.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 12 fewer than the Colts have forced (25).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Colts.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Colts have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 11 opportunities (63.6%).

This year the Colts score 5.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.2).

Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.

The Colts collect 41.9 more yards per game (364.0) than the Buccaneers allow (322.1).

In games that Indianapolis picks up more than 322.1 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Colts have 10 turnovers, eight fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.

At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.

In six home games this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total three times.

The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.6 points, 5.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53).

Tampa Bay is 2-3 overall, and winless against the spread, away from home.

The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point favorites or more on the road.

In five away games this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over twice.

The average total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.2 points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (53).

Powered by Data Skrive.