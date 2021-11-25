The Tennessee Volunteers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) face a SEC matchup versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 8.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.6 points under the 63.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Volunteers games this season is 61.8, 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 62.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 55 points, 7.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-6-0 this year.

The Volunteers have been favored by 31.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

This year, the Volunteers score 3.3 more points per game (38.3) than the Commodores allow (35).

When Tennessee records more than 35 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Volunteers rack up 460.5 yards per game, just 0.9 more than the 459.6 the Commodores allow per matchup.

In games that Tennessee picks up over 459.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four fewer than the Commodores have forced (15).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Vanderbilt is 5-5-0 this season.

The Commodores have been underdogs by 31.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Vanderbilt has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Commodores average 12.8 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Volunteers allow (28.1).

The Commodores average 100.3 fewer yards per game (311.9) than the Volunteers allow per outing (412.2).

When Vanderbilt picks up more than 412.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Commodores have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats