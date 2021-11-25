Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.
- Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 8.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 0.6 points under the 63.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Volunteers games this season is 61.8, 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 62.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 55 points, 7.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-6-0 this year.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 31.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).
- This year, the Volunteers score 3.3 more points per game (38.3) than the Commodores allow (35).
- When Tennessee records more than 35 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Volunteers rack up 460.5 yards per game, just 0.9 more than the 459.6 the Commodores allow per matchup.
- In games that Tennessee picks up over 459.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four fewer than the Commodores have forced (15).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tennessee at SISportsbook.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Vanderbilt is 5-5-0 this season.
- The Commodores have been underdogs by 31.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- Vanderbilt has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Commodores average 12.8 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Volunteers allow (28.1).
- The Commodores average 100.3 fewer yards per game (311.9) than the Volunteers allow per outing (412.2).
- When Vanderbilt picks up more than 412.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
28.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35
460.5
Avg. Total Yards
311.9
412.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
459.6
11
Giveaways
18
11
Takeaways
15