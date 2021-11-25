Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
- LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 11.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 5.1 points above the 40.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.6, 6.1 points above Saturday's total of 45.5.
- The 61.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 16.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas A&M is 7-5-0 this season.
- The Aggies have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.
- Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Aggies average 4.3 more points per game (29.8) than the Tigers allow (25.5).
- Texas A&M is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.5 points.
- The Aggies average 400.2 yards per game, 21.1 more yards than the 379.1 the Tigers allow per matchup.
- When Texas A&M amasses more than 379.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- LSU has gone over the point total in 27.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers rack up 27.1 points per game, 12.2 more than the Aggies give up (14.9).
- When LSU scores more than 14.9 points, it is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Tigers collect 50.4 more yards per game (370.2) than the Aggies give up (319.8).
- LSU is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team amasses over 319.8 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|LSU
29.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
400.2
Avg. Total Yards
370.2
319.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.1
16
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13