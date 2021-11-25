SEC rivals will clash when the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 0-0 SEC) face the LSU Tigers (5-6, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Texas A&M vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 11.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.1 points above the 40.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.6, 6.1 points above Saturday's total of 45.5.

The 61.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 16.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas A&M is 7-5-0 this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Aggies average 4.3 more points per game (29.8) than the Tigers allow (25.5).

Texas A&M is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.5 points.

The Aggies average 400.2 yards per game, 21.1 more yards than the 379.1 the Tigers allow per matchup.

When Texas A&M amasses more than 379.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

LSU has gone over the point total in 27.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Tigers rack up 27.1 points per game, 12.2 more than the Aggies give up (14.9).

When LSU scores more than 14.9 points, it is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Tigers collect 50.4 more yards per game (370.2) than the Aggies give up (319.8).

LSU is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team amasses over 319.8 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats