Big 12 opponents will do battle when the Texas Longhorns (4-7, 0-0 Big 12) battle the Kansas State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Odds for Texas vs. Kansas State

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in 10 of 11 games (90.9%) this season.

Kansas State's games have gone over 52.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.7, is 11.2 points above Friday's over/under.

The 53.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.9 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Longhorns games this season feature an average total of 60.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Texas Stats and Trends

In Texas' 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Longhorns have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those games.

Texas' games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Longhorns put up 36.5 points per game, 15.5 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (21.0).

Texas is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.

The Longhorns average 83.6 more yards per game (428.6) than the Wildcats give up per outing (345.0).

When Texas piles up more than 345.0 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (14).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This year the Wildcats put up 5.2 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Longhorns surrender (32.4).

Kansas State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 32.4 points.

The Wildcats rack up 77.8 fewer yards per game (360.9) than the Longhorns give up (438.7).

The Wildcats have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Longhorns.

Season Stats