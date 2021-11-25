Publish date:
Texas vs. Kansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas vs. Kansas State
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in 10 of 11 games (90.9%) this season.
- Kansas State's games have gone over 52.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.7, is 11.2 points above Friday's over/under.
- The 53.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.9 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- Longhorns games this season feature an average total of 60.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Texas Stats and Trends
- In Texas' 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Longhorns have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those games.
- Texas' games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Longhorns put up 36.5 points per game, 15.5 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (21.0).
- Texas is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.
- The Longhorns average 83.6 more yards per game (428.6) than the Wildcats give up per outing (345.0).
- When Texas piles up more than 345.0 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (14).
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- This year the Wildcats put up 5.2 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Longhorns surrender (32.4).
- Kansas State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 32.4 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 77.8 fewer yards per game (360.9) than the Longhorns give up (438.7).
- The Wildcats have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Longhorns.
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Kansas State
36.5
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21.0
428.6
Avg. Total Yards
360.9
438.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
345.0
17
Giveaways
14
14
Takeaways
14