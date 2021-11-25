The Toledo Rockets (6-5, 0-0 MAC) and Akron Zips (2-9, 0-0 MAC) will face each other in clash of MAC rivals at the The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio.

Odds for Toledo vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 54.8, 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .

The 57.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 57 average total in Zips games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

Toledo's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This year, the Rockets average 5.8 fewer points per game (32.8) than the Zips allow (38.6).

Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 38.6 points.

The Rockets collect 422.5 yards per game, 33.6 fewer yards than the 456.1 the Zips allow per outing.

Toledo is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 456.1 yards.

The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, six fewer than the Zips have forced (11).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 28.5 points or more.

Akron's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This season the Zips rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Rockets give up (21.6).

Akron is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team scores more than 21.6 points.

The Zips average only 2.1 more yards per game (342.4) than the Rockets allow (340.3).

In games that Akron picks up more than 340.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Zips have 16 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats