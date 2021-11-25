Publish date:
Toledo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Rockets games this season is 54.8, 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .
- The 57.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 57 average total in Zips games this season.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- Toledo's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Rockets average 5.8 fewer points per game (32.8) than the Zips allow (38.6).
- Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 38.6 points.
- The Rockets collect 422.5 yards per game, 33.6 fewer yards than the 456.1 the Zips allow per outing.
- Toledo is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 456.1 yards.
- The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, six fewer than the Zips have forced (11).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 28.5 points or more.
- Akron's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This season the Zips rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Rockets give up (21.6).
- Akron is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team scores more than 21.6 points.
- The Zips average only 2.1 more yards per game (342.4) than the Rockets allow (340.3).
- In games that Akron picks up more than 340.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- The Zips have 16 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Akron
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
20.4
21.6
Avg. Points Allowed
38.6
422.5
Avg. Total Yards
342.4
340.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
456.1
5
Giveaways
16
17
Takeaways
11