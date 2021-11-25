Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Trevor Siemian ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Siemian's New Orleans Saints (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Siemian has thrown for 920 passing yards this season (92.0 per game) and has a 56.9% completion percentage (82-of-144), throwing eight touchdown passes with two interceptions.

He has added 18 rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.8 yards per game.

The Saints have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Siemian has attempted 27 of his 144 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Siemian's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Siemian averages 86.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bills, 117.2 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.

Siemian did not record a touchdown pass in any of those games.

Note: Siemian's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 191.7 yards per game through the air.

The Bills have allowed seven touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Siemian put together a 214-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 55.0% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with two interceptions.

He also tacked on 16 yards on two carries, averaging eight yards per attempt while rushing for one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Siemian has put up 761 passing yards (253.7 yards per game) while going 66-for-115 (57.4% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 16 rushing yards (5.3 ypg) on two carries with one rushing touchdown.

Siemian's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 40 12.8% 26 418 2 4 8.0% Marquez Callaway 47 15.0% 25 372 6 7 14.0% Alvin Kamara 44 14.1% 32 310 4 7 14.0%

Powered By Data Skrive