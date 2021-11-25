Publish date:
Trevor Siemian Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New Orleans vs. Buffalo
Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Siemian has thrown for 920 passing yards this season (92.0 per game) and has a 56.9% completion percentage (82-of-144), throwing eight touchdown passes with two interceptions.
- He has added 18 rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.8 yards per game.
- The Saints have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
- Siemian has attempted 27 of his 144 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Siemian averages 86.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bills, 117.2 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Siemian did not record a touchdown pass in any of those games.
- Note: Siemian's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 191.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Bills have allowed seven touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Siemian put together a 214-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 55.0% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He also tacked on 16 yards on two carries, averaging eight yards per attempt while rushing for one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Siemian has put up 761 passing yards (253.7 yards per game) while going 66-for-115 (57.4% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 16 rushing yards (5.3 ypg) on two carries with one rushing touchdown.
Siemian's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
40
12.8%
26
418
2
4
8.0%
Marquez Callaway
47
15.0%
25
372
6
7
14.0%
Alvin Kamara
44
14.1%
32
310
4
7
14.0%
