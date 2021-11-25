Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Trevor Siemian Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New Orleans vs. Buffalo

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Trevor Siemian ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Siemian's New Orleans Saints (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Siemian has thrown for 920 passing yards this season (92.0 per game) and has a 56.9% completion percentage (82-of-144), throwing eight touchdown passes with two interceptions.
  • He has added 18 rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.8 yards per game.
  • The Saints have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Siemian has attempted 27 of his 144 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Siemian averages 86.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bills, 117.2 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Siemian did not record a touchdown pass in any of those games.
  • Note: Siemian's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 191.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bills have allowed seven touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Siemian put together a 214-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 55.0% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He also tacked on 16 yards on two carries, averaging eight yards per attempt while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Siemian has put up 761 passing yards (253.7 yards per game) while going 66-for-115 (57.4% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 16 rushing yards (5.3 ypg) on two carries with one rushing touchdown.

Siemian's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deonte Harris

40

12.8%

26

418

2

4

8.0%

Marquez Callaway

47

15.0%

25

372

6

7

14.0%

Alvin Kamara

44

14.1%

32

310

4

7

14.0%

