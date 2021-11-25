Before placing any wagers on Tyler Boyd's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has put together a 458-yard season so far (45.8 yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes on 63 targets.

Boyd has been the target of 19.7% (63 total) of his team's 319 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Boyd has averaged 37.9 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the Steelers, 15.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Boyd, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

The Steelers are conceding 258.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Boyd was targeted eight times and racked up 49 yards on six receptions.

Boyd has added 12 grabs for 129 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 18 times and averaged 43.0 receiving yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4% C.J. Uzomah 31 9.7% 27 322 5 2 5.6%

