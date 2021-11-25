Publish date:
UAB vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UAB vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- UAB's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of 10 times.
- So far this season, 40% of UTEP's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 50.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is three points greater than Friday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 4.7 points more than the 45.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Blazers games have an average total of 50.1 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 52.1 points per game average total in Miners games this season.
UAB Stats and Trends
- In UAB's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Blazers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- UAB's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Blazers put up 5.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Miners give up (23.2).
- UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.
- The Blazers rack up 49.6 more yards per game (389.5) than the Miners give up per matchup (339.9).
- UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out more than 339.9 yards.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- This season, the Miners are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.
- UTEP's games this season have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- This season the Miners rack up just 2.6 more points per game (25.2) than the Blazers give up (22.6).
- When UTEP records more than 22.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Miners average 73.3 more yards per game (399.5) than the Blazers give up per outing (326.2).
- UTEP is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team amasses more than 326.2 yards.
- The Miners have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Blazers have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|UTEP
28.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.2
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
389.5
Avg. Total Yards
399.5
326.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
339.9
15
Giveaways
19
16
Takeaways
13