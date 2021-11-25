C-USA rivals will clash when the UAB Blazers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) meet the UTEP Miners (7-4, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UAB vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

UAB's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of 10 times.

So far this season, 40% of UTEP's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is three points greater than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.7 points more than the 45.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Blazers games have an average total of 50.1 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 52.1 points per game average total in Miners games this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

In UAB's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Blazers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Blazers put up 5.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Miners give up (23.2).

UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.

The Blazers rack up 49.6 more yards per game (389.5) than the Miners give up per matchup (339.9).

UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out more than 339.9 yards.

The Blazers have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Miners are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

UTEP's games this season have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This season the Miners rack up just 2.6 more points per game (25.2) than the Blazers give up (22.6).

When UTEP records more than 22.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Miners average 73.3 more yards per game (399.5) than the Blazers give up per outing (326.2).

UTEP is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team amasses more than 326.2 yards.

The Miners have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Blazers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Season Stats