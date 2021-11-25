Publish date:
UCF vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- UCF has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- South Florida's games have gone over 61.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 57.6 points per game, 3.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62.6 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Knights and their opponents score an average of 60.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than Friday's total.
- The 61.5 over/under in this game is 4.4 points above the 57.1 average total in Bulls games this season.
UCF Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UCF is 4-7-0 this season.
- This season, the Knights have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have hit the over in 63.6% of its opportunities (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Knights rack up 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 36.3 per outing the Bulls allow.
- When UCF puts up more than 36.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Knights rack up 77.8 fewer yards per game (410.1), than the Bulls allow per contest (487.9).
- UCF is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 487.9 yards.
- The Knights have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 17 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 18.5 points or more this year.
- South Florida's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This year the Bulls average just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.1) than the Knights give up (26.3).
- South Florida is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team scores more than 26.3 points.
- The Bulls rack up 20.6 fewer yards per game (353.5) than the Knights give up (374.1).
- In games that South Florida totals more than 374.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|South Florida
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
24.1
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
36.3
410.1
Avg. Total Yards
353.5
374.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
487.9
15
Giveaways
21
20
Takeaways
17