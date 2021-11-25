AAC rivals will clash when the UCF Knights (7-4, 0-0 AAC) meet the South Florida Bulls (2-9, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCF vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

UCF has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

South Florida's games have gone over 61.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.6 points per game, 3.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.6 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Knights and their opponents score an average of 60.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than Friday's total.

The 61.5 over/under in this game is 4.4 points above the 57.1 average total in Bulls games this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCF is 4-7-0 this season.

This season, the Knights have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have hit the over in 63.6% of its opportunities (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Knights rack up 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 36.3 per outing the Bulls allow.

When UCF puts up more than 36.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Knights rack up 77.8 fewer yards per game (410.1), than the Bulls allow per contest (487.9).

UCF is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 487.9 yards.

The Knights have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 17 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 18.5 points or more this year.

South Florida's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year the Bulls average just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.1) than the Knights give up (26.3).

South Florida is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team scores more than 26.3 points.

The Bulls rack up 20.6 fewer yards per game (353.5) than the Knights give up (374.1).

In games that South Florida totals more than 374.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats