Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the UCLA Bruins (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the California Golden Bears (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCLA vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

UCLA's games this season have gone over 57.5 points eight of 11 times.

Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.7, is 3.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 49 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.6 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bruins have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Bruins score 14.9 more points per game (36.0) than the Golden Bears give up (21.1).

When UCLA records more than 21.1 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Bruins rack up 86.7 more yards per game (441.1) than the Golden Bears allow per contest (354.4).

In games that UCLA churns out more than 354.4 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year, the Bruins have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Bears have takeaways (17).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

Cal's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears score 3.2 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Bruins surrender (27.9).

Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.

The Golden Bears rack up only 15.3 more yards per game (415.1) than the Bruins give up (399.8).

Cal is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up over 399.8 yards.

The Golden Bears have eight giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 17 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats