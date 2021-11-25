Publish date:
UCLA vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA's games this season have gone over 57.5 points eight of 11 times.
- Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.7, is 3.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.6 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Bruins have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Bruins score 14.9 more points per game (36.0) than the Golden Bears give up (21.1).
- When UCLA records more than 21.1 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
- The Bruins rack up 86.7 more yards per game (441.1) than the Golden Bears allow per contest (354.4).
- In games that UCLA churns out more than 354.4 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- This year, the Bruins have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Bears have takeaways (17).
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.
- Cal's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Golden Bears score 3.2 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Bruins surrender (27.9).
- Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.
- The Golden Bears rack up only 15.3 more yards per game (415.1) than the Bruins give up (399.8).
- Cal is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up over 399.8 yards.
- The Golden Bears have eight giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Cal
36.0
Avg. Points Scored
24.7
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
441.1
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
399.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.4
12
Giveaways
8
17
Takeaways
17