The Utah State Aggies (8-3, 0-0 MWC) and New Mexico Lobos (3-8, 0-0 MWC) will battle in clash of MWC opponents at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Odds for Utah State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in nine of 11 games (81.8%) this season.

New Mexico's games have gone over 48.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 44.3 points per game, 4.2 less than the total in this contest.

The 55.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.1 more than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 61.7 points per game in 2021, 13.2 more than Friday's total.

The 48.5 over/under in this game is 0.8 points higher than the 47.7 average total in Lobos games this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Aggies rack up 31.9 points per game, 4.1 more than the Lobos give up per outing (27.8).

Utah State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.8 points.

The Aggies rack up 102.6 more yards per game (458.7) than the Lobos allow per contest (356.1).

Utah State is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team piles up more than 356.1 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Lobos have forced (13).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has one win against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

New Mexico's games this season have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

The Lobos score 12.4 points per game, 15.4 fewer than the Aggies surrender (27.8).

The Lobos average 177.7 fewer yards per game (238.8) than the Aggies allow per matchup (416.5).

The Lobos have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (16) this season.

