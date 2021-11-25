Publish date:
Utah vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Utah has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 30% of Colorado's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 52.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.2, is 2.7 points more than Friday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 3.7 points greater than the 48.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Utes games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Utah is 5-5-0 this season.
- This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 23.5 points or more.
- Utah has gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Utes put up 9.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Buffaloes give up (26.5).
- Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.
- The Utes rack up 433.3 yards per game, just 14.5 more than the 418.8 the Buffaloes give up per contest.
- In games that Utah totals over 418.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Utes have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buffaloes have 12 takeaways .
Colorado Stats and Trends
- In Colorado's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Buffaloes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.
- Colorado's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Buffaloes put up three fewer points per game (19.3) than the Utes surrender (22.3).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 22.3 points.
- The Buffaloes average 267.5 yards per game, 73.5 fewer yards than the 341 the Utes give up.
- In games that Colorado totals over 341 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Buffaloes have seven giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Colorado
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
26.5
433.3
Avg. Total Yards
267.5
341
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.8
11
Giveaways
7
12
Takeaways
12