Pac-12 rivals will meet when the No. 16 Utah Utes (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Utah vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Utah has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Colorado's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.2, is 2.7 points more than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.7 points greater than the 48.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Utes games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 5-5-0 this season.

This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 23.5 points or more.

Utah has gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Utes put up 9.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Buffaloes give up (26.5).

Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.

The Utes rack up 433.3 yards per game, just 14.5 more than the 418.8 the Buffaloes give up per contest.

In games that Utah totals over 418.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Utes have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buffaloes have 12 takeaways .

Colorado Stats and Trends

In Colorado's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.

Colorado's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Buffaloes put up three fewer points per game (19.3) than the Utes surrender (22.3).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 22.3 points.

The Buffaloes average 267.5 yards per game, 73.5 fewer yards than the 341 the Utes give up.

In games that Colorado totals over 341 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Buffaloes have seven giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .

