Publish date:
UTSA vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- North Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 65.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 11.5 points more than the 48 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Roadrunners and their opponents score an average of 58.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 59.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 61.1 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
- UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Roadrunners score 38.2 points per game, 10.3 more than the Mean Green surrender per outing (27.9).
- When UTSA scores more than 27.9 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners collect 60.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Mean Green give up per contest (379.3).
- In games that UTSA amasses more than 379.3 yards, the team is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners have nine giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have 15 takeaways .
North Texas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, North Texas is 7-3-0 this year.
- The Mean Green have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this year.
- North Texas' games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
- This year the Mean Green average seven more points per game (27.1) than the Roadrunners give up (20.1).
- North Texas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.1 points.
- The Mean Green average 103 more yards per game (439) than the Roadrunners allow (336).
- In games that North Texas piles up over 336 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This season the Mean Green have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (21).
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|North Texas
38.2
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
27.9
439.6
Avg. Total Yards
439
336
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.3
9
Giveaways
14
21
Takeaways
15