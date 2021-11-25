C-USA opponents will meet when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (11-0, 0-0 C-USA) meet the North Texas Mean Green (5-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTSA vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

North Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 65.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.5 points more than the 48 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Roadrunners and their opponents score an average of 58.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 61.1 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Roadrunners score 38.2 points per game, 10.3 more than the Mean Green surrender per outing (27.9).

When UTSA scores more than 27.9 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Roadrunners collect 60.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Mean Green give up per contest (379.3).

In games that UTSA amasses more than 379.3 yards, the team is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have nine giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have 15 takeaways .

North Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Texas is 7-3-0 this year.

The Mean Green have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this year.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

This year the Mean Green average seven more points per game (27.1) than the Roadrunners give up (20.1).

North Texas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.1 points.

The Mean Green average 103 more yards per game (439) than the Roadrunners allow (336).

In games that North Texas piles up over 336 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This season the Mean Green have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (21).

Season Stats